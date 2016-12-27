CPD locates missing man with 'disabled veteran' license plate

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Columbus Police Department has located 46-year-old Antonio Lewis who went missing.

Lewis was last seen at the address of 6088 Walters Loop in his tan color 2014 GMC Yukon. The vehicle had a 'disabled veteran' license plate and Legacy sticker on the back of it with the Georgia tag number ‘DZQ995.’

Police say he is doing well. There is no word on where he was found.

