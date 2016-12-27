Columbus missing teen located Christmas Day - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Columbus missing teen located Christmas Day

(Source: CPD) (Source: CPD)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A Columbus teen who went missing on Wednesday, Dec. 21 was located on Christmas Day.

Shaillayah Pickett, 15, was located on the South side of Columbus.

According to police, she is in good physical condition.

