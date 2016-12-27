Man, 59, dies following car accident in Phenix City - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

RUSSELL COUNTY, AL (WTVM) – The Russell County Deputy Coroner has confirmed that a 59-year-old man has passed away following a car accident.

Harvey Kennedy was killed on Christmas Eve a little after 7:30 p.m. after he was hit on Highway 80 in Phenix City.

