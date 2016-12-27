UPDATE: Missing Harris Co. man last seen on Christmas Eve found - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Missing Harris Co. man last seen on Christmas Eve found safe

Russell Hardy was last seen on Christmas Eve. (Source: Harris County Sheriff's Office) Russell Hardy was last seen on Christmas Eve. (Source: Harris County Sheriff's Office)

HARRIS COUNTY, GA (WTVM) - UPDATE: Harris Co. 911 says Russell Hardy has been located and is safe. 

ORIGINAL STORY

The Harris County Sheriffs Office needs the public's help in locating a missing person. 

Russell Hardy, 39, was last seen on Dec. 24 at 10:30 p.m. driving a 2014 White Ford Explorer Georgia Tag WER800. 

If you have any information please contact the Harris County Dispatch center at (706)-628-7161 or your local 911.

