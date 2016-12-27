Here's how to recycle your Christmas tree in Opelika

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) - Now that Christmas is over, its time to get rid of that Christmas tree, which has been the center of attention in your living room for the past few weeks.

Instead of tossing them by the curb, Opelika residents are asked to recycle theirs.

Keep Opelika Beautiful is hosting a Christmas tree recycling event for residents looking to get rid of their tree in an eco-friendly way.

The event is hosted today through Friday from eight in the morning until two in the afternoon at the Jeter Recycling Center in Opelika.

