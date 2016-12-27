PHOTO: Jilted TX woman dismisses ex-fiance with sign at Cowboys game

Brenna Clanton did not let getting dumped keep her down. (Source: Alex McDaniel)

DALLAS (WTVM) - One Texas woman did not take being dumped by her fiance in the most impersonal way possible sitting down.

The woman, identified as Brenna Clanton, of Austin, TX, was dumped by her fiance in a text message just before the holidays. What the unhappy man did not know, however, is that Clanton got him tickets to the Dallas Cowboys-Detroit Lions football game at AT&T Stadium as a gift.

So Clanton got her nails done in Cowboys colors and went to the game without him, but she made a sign to go along with it.

It reads: "My fiance dumped me in a text message - he should have waited until after Christmas. #ESPN #NothingInCommon #MNF #ghosting."

Oxford (MS) Eagle editor Alex McDaniel snapped the photo and tweeted: "Her fiancé dumped her VIA TEXT before finding out she bought him Cowboys tickets for Christmas. She's doing fine."

Her fiancé dumped her VIA TEXT before finding out she bought him Cowboys tickets for Christmas. She's doing fine. pic.twitter.com/z4YtBAaKcD — Alex McDaniel (@AlexMcDaniel) December 27, 2016

Clanton posted a screenshot of the tweet, thanking McDaniel for showing the world her clever sign.

"@alexmcdaniel YOU are so amazing! I cannot thank you enough for how much your kind words mean to me! Thank you for being such a rock! #nothingincommon," Clanton wrote.

A photo posted by Brenna (@bee.923) on Dec 26, 2016 at 10:44pm PST

We've reached out to Clanton for comment.

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved.