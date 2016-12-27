2 shot at Parkwood Mobile Home Park in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured Tuesday night.

CPD confirmed that two people were shot outside a mobile home at Parkwood Mobile Home Park, located at 527 Farr Road just before 6 p.m.

Police do not know the condition of the victims or what led to the shooting. The victims were taken to Midtown Medical Center for treatment.

Police are in the early stages of their investigation.

Check back for more updates.

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved.