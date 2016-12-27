Cam Newton grants wish, meets sick AL boy at hospital

This is the best hug ever. (Source: Auburn Athletics)

ATLANTA (WTVM) - Austin Deckard had a wish and it was granted Tuesday.

Just days before he is scheduled to have a stent implanted to combat his advanced pulmonary hypertension, Austin, 10, got his wish to meet NFL superstar and Auburn Tigers great Cam Newton.

Newton visited Austin, of Phenix City, at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston, according to a representative at the Cam Newton Foundation.

The Auburn Tigers also captured the touching moment on their Snapchat. A soft "hey, buddy" comes from the reigning NFL MVP's lips and Austin was speechless. The boy gives Newton a huge hug, and the quarterback is taken aback, stroking Austin's hair and hugging him back.

A photo posted by Cam Newton (@cameron1newton) on Dec 28, 2016 at 5:17pm PST

During their meeting, Newton gave Austin an Under Armour bag full of swag and played around with Nerf guns. Newton even signed one and gave it to the fifth-grader as another gift. He also told Austin that he received a number of calls and messages telling him about Austin's story.

Austin's teacher at Lakewood Elementary School, Courtney Cooper, shared Austin's story on and his wish on Dec. 20, on Facebook and his story went viral.

Doctors diagnosed the fifth-grader and eldest of three siblings, who is a big Auburn Tigers fan, with it 3 weeks ago and Cooper said his diagnosis was not good. His parents, Tim and Cassie Deckard, are helping their son all the way.

Austin's procedure has been rescheduled for Friday, but doctors are unsure if he will make it through the surgery. It was originally scheduled for Wednesday.

And the video captured by the Auburn Tigers makes this moment even better.

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved.