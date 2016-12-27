Fireworks laws in GA, AL ahead of New Year's Eve

SEALE, AL (WTVM) - Just a few days from New Year's Eve, and the clock is running out to find fireworks for the big celebration.

But depending on where exactly you live in the Valley, you may have to follow certain rules and laws before lighting the fuse.

Here's what we know:

In Alabama, you still have to watch where you shoot the fireworks: It has to be at least 600 feet away from churches, hospitals, public schools. You also can't also light one inside a car or sell them out a tent or car - that's why the outlet here is ok, away from city limits.

The restrictions are tougher in Georgia, even with the recent legislation passed in 2015 allowing the sale of fireworks, but store owner Wanda Lamb, aka the Bang Bang lady, can't recall exactly what changes were made going into this New Years' Eve.

"They keep changing it, they keep tweaking the law. How far they're going to go with it, we don't know," Lamb said.

The laws in Georgia have cut back on the hours one can light fireworks. Last year, you could light them as late as 2 a.m. on the 4th of July and New Year's Eve - now folks in Georgia only have til 1 a.m. this Dec. 31.

