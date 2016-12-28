4 arrested in connection to motor vehicle thefts in Eufaula

EUFAULA, AL (WTVM) – The Eufaula Police Department made several arrests following reports of three motor vehicle thefts since Dec. 21.

During the Christmas weekend, all of the vehicles were recovered and several arrests were made in connection with the thefts.

On Dec. 21, a Dodge Durango was taken from a residence in Eufaula. The vehicle was recovered by the Eufaula Police Department officers on Christmas Day.

Donell Green, 20, of Eufaula and two 15-year-old suspects, were arrested and charged with receiving stolen property in the first-degree.

Green is being held in the Eufaula City Jail awaiting a bond hearing.

The juveniles have been turned over to the Barbour County Juvenile Probation Office. This case is still under investigation and more charges are pending.

On Dec. 23, a Jeep Cherokee was stolen from a south Eufaula residence, and it was located the day after Christmas in Eufaula by the Eufaula Police Department. The vehicle was abandoned.

A Chevrolet pickup was also taken from a South Eufaula residence on Dec. 25. The pickup was located in the county by the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department, and one person was arrested by their agency.

The Eufaula Police Department has also obtained warrants for the same person, Devon Dean, for three counts of theft of property in the first-degree.

The Criminal Investigations Unit is still pursuing these cases as well as several other unlawful entries of motor vehicles.

Police have recovered some property and are actively seeking the remainder of the stolen items.

If you have any information related to any of these cases please call the Eufaula Police Department at (334) 687-1200.

