CPD arrests 22 people for burglary; $100K+ in stolen property recovered

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Columbus Police Department conducted a burglary detail that resulted in 22 arrests and more than $100,000 worth of property that was stolen and recovered by Columbus police.

Over a period of six select days in December, Columbus Police’s Special Operations Unit along with the Patrol Division investigated burglaries within the area.

The object of this detail was to identify people who were committing auto thefts and residential burglaries in Columbus. Officers identified and tracked down these people and arrested them, often while in the process of committing the crime.

During the six days, officers arrested 22 people with a total of 89 charges. The charges ranged from burglary and theft related to drugs and outstanding warrants.

In addition, officers recovered 10 stolen vehicles and other property totaling $107,950 of stolen property that was recovered and returned to the owners.

Officers also took three illegal firearms off the streets.

