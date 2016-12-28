Midtown Columbus Inc. hosts contest with 'photoplay' sculpture at Lakebottom

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Midtown Columbus, Inc. is inviting the public to join its newest contest by taking a picture in the Lakebottom photoplay sculpture.

The contest, “Framing Midtown,” will allow the community to take a picture with the frame at Lakebottom Park.

The best photo will win a basket of goodies, courtesy of Midtown Columbus.

The contest will end on Dec. 31 and you can post the pictures on the Facebook, Twitter or Instagram account and use the hashtags #framingmidtown #holidayphoto.

The photoplay sculpture was commissioned by Midtown Inc. and was created on Feb. 19, 2016. The frame is located at the southwest end of Lakebottom Park.

The design was inspired by artist Jean-Pierre Pasche's Big Red Frame in Easthampton, MA and crafted by Midtown Columbus resident John Schwan.

