UPDATE: Coroner IDs woman found dead on Riverwalk as missing Columbus woman

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Muscogee Co. Coroner Buddy Bryan has identified the woman found dead on a portion of the Columbus Riverwalk Wednesday morning.

Bryan has identified her has Kendra Marie Pearce, 44, of Columbus. Pearce has been reported missing by her sister on Dec. 5.

Police were called to the portion of the Columbus Riverwalk just south of Lake Oliver, located at 5501 River Rd. after Pearce's body was found in the brush.

The Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Charles Newton confirmed that Pearce's body was found by a Georgia Power worker around 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Columbus police are now investigating this as a suspicious death. Her cause of death is still unknown and her body will be sent to the GBI Crime Lab in Decatur, GA for an autopsy.

Anyone with any information about the possible identity of this woman to please contact Cpl. Donna Baker at (706)-225-4047.

Check back for more updates.

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved.