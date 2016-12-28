VIDEO: PCPD releases surveillance video of Subway robbery suspect

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) - The Phenix City Police Department has released surveillance footage of a Dec. 22 robbery.

Police need help identifying the suspect, who is seen walking into the Subway location at 2020 Hwy. 280 in Phenix City and walking out with the cash register.

If you have any information on this crime, please contact Inv. Darius Farley at (334) 298-8140. The information you provide will be kept anonymous.

