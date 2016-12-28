Liberty Theater hosts 2nd annual feed the hungry event

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A Columbus organization is continuing the goodwill this holiday season by providing food and coats to those who need it the most.

The Powerful Beginnings organization hosted the 2nd annual feed the hungry day at the Liberty Theater.

The location was chosen for the event today because organizers wanted to give the community a place to gather and be comfortable.

This event was free, and Powerful Beginnings Founder Monika Thornton says the only purpose is to give back to people in need.

"This is for anybody just to come out, to fellowship, and show each other love throughout the community after the holidays that we can come together and enjoy each other throughout the year," Thornton said.

The coats given away were donated from people in the community. Teens were part of the volunteers taking part in this event.

