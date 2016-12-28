Man identified in deadly shooting in Columbus on 10th St.; 4 others injured

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Charles Newton confirmed that 19-year-old Jamal Alexander of Columbus was killed and four others were hospitalized after a shooting on 10th Street Wednesday.

The shooting happened in the 2900 block of 10th Street at an apartment near Rigdon Road around 7 p.m., and a heavy police presence was in the area. Most of 10th Street was blocked off from traffic.

Alexander was pronounced dead at the scene at 8 p.m.

The names of the other four victims have not been released, but they are expected to be OK.

The cause of the shooting is under investigation and details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story; check back for more updates.

