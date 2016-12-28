Georgia State Parks hosts 2017 guided tours on New Year's Day

OMAHA, GA (WTVM) - Georgia State Parks are hosting guided tours on New Year's Day for those looking to start 2017 with some adventure!

First Day Hikes are part of a nationwide initiative led by America's State Parks to get people outdoors, with more than 1,000 hikes scheduled this year in all 50 states.

Kids and adults all across America will be participating in First Day Hikes, getting their hearts pumping and enjoying the beauty of a state park.

"So we are trying to get people outside and there's no better way to start than to start your new year than to get out and hike with a hike," interpreter ranger Breanna Walker said.

All the state parks around Georgia are taking part in this initiative. Rangers say this year they are expecting huge numbers from across America.

