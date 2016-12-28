St. Francis Hospital earns Perinatal Care Certification

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - St. Francis Women's Hospital is earning a high achievement.

The hospital received the Perinatal Care Certification from The Joint Commission. It is the first hospital in Georgia to claim the prestigious certification.

St. Francis Women's Hospital underwent a rigorous on-site review earlier this year to check its compliance with certification standards for perinatal care.

“Achieving Perinatal Care Certification recognizes an organization’s commitment to healthy mothers and healthy babies,” said Patrick Phelan, interim executive director, Hospital Business Development, The Joint Commission. “The certification gives providers an unparalleled advantage when it comes to preparing mothers for labor and delivery, while also being able to help them if complications arise.”



Established in 2015, Perinatal Care Certification is awarded for a two-year period to Joint Commission-accredited hospitals who seek to comply with these additional specialty program standards.



“I am very proud of our staff for this significant achievement,” said David Koontz, chief executive officer of Saint Francis Hospital. “Being the first hospital in Georgia to earn Perinatal Care Certification from The Joint Commission demonstrates our staff’s extraordinary commitment to providing the highest quality of care for mothers and newborn babies.”

Earlier this year, the hospital was also recognized by the March of Dimes for its work to give babies a healthier start in life.

