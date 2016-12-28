Prayers for Americus to hold event for fallen officers Jan. 7

AMERICUS, GA (WTVM) - A local organization in Americus is now planning a celebration in honor of two fallen officers.

Prayers for Americus plans to host an event on Saturday, Jan. 7 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Jackson Street to honor officers Nick Smarr and Jody Smith, who were shot after responding to a domestic incident earlier this month.

In a Facebook post, the organization says both families will be at the event as they give the families money raised through donations and a t-shirt fundraiser for the fallen heroes.

"This event is a time to show the families the huge amount of people that love and support them!" the post states.

