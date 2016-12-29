Atlanta Bread Company location in Columbus abruptly closes

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A Georgia-based restaurant in Columbus unexpectedly closed its doors this week.

The Smyrna, GA-headquartered Atlanta Bread Commission listed as "permanently closed" on its public Facebook page and on Google search for its location in Columbus Park Crossing on Whittlesey Boulevard. The location also no longer exists on the company's website.



An employee told News Leader 9 via Facebook that other employees were told Tuesday that the franchise-owned location would be closing. The location opened in 2002.

Calls made to the phone number listed for the business were unreturned. No employees or owners were at the business on Wednesday, and no signs indicated the closure.

In a statement from Atlanta Bread Company, they confirmed the closure, saying:

After 14 years of serving the Columbus community, our franchisee-owned and operated location has closed. We look forward to re-entering the market at a later date. Atlanta Bread thanks all of our customers for their support and our employees for years of service.

It is unclear how many employees worked the store. Online reviews for the Columbus location mentioned a decline in service and food quality.

"How are you going to be open and run out of bread? And if you are slow, then the workers really need to go around and clean off tables and wipe down seats. This place has gone down hill quick," one Google review says from three weeks ago.

Another of the 38 Google reviews said: "This place used to be a favorite Sunday spot for me and the Husband. Now they have the main registers blocked off and they're using the bakery to take orders. I ordered their baked potato soup and it no long looks or tastes like it did two years ago. Not to mention the food was served in a Styrofoam Bowl. This place is no long about good quality soups and sandwiches, this will be my last visit."

The company reported on its website that they launched "a major brand revitalization" earlier this year that included new menu items.

