GA teen decorates boyfriend's Bible as Christmas gift

MARIETTA, GA (WTVM) - One Georgia teen's special gift to her boyfriend has received both praise and condemnation on social media.

Reagan Lee, 16, said her boyfriend, Garrett Chisum, 18, wanted a Bible as a Christmas gift. It's a standard present in the South - so Lee decided to customize it herself.

She tweeted Dec. 24 that she spent three months drawing and writing notes on each page of Bible as a part of his gift.

"My bf said he wanted a Bible for Christmas. So I spent 3 months decorating every. Single. Page. Happy with how it turned out, though :)," she tweeted.

Lee said she decided to do this based on the beginning of their relationship and his kindness to her.

"At the beginning of our relationship I was going through tough times and he gave me his own personal Bible and took the time to highlight some verses," Lee said. "In that, it inspired me to do it back, but on a larger scale."

Lee said that she's received both negative and positive comments for writing on the pages of the text, but all that matters is that Chisum loved it.

