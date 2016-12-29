GA teen decorates boyfriend's Bible as Christmas gift - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

GA teen decorates boyfriend's Bible as Christmas gift

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Regan Lee dedicated three months to add personal touches to her boyfriend's Christmas gift. (Source: Regan Lee/Twitter screenshot) Regan Lee dedicated three months to add personal touches to her boyfriend's Christmas gift. (Source: Regan Lee/Twitter screenshot)
(Source: Reagan Lee/Twitter) (Source: Reagan Lee/Twitter)
(Source: Reagan Lee/Twitter) (Source: Reagan Lee/Twitter)
(Source: Reagan Lee/Twitter) (Source: Reagan Lee/Twitter)
(Source: Reagan Lee/Twitter) (Source: Reagan Lee/Twitter)

MARIETTA, GA (WTVM) - One Georgia teen's special gift to her boyfriend has received both praise and condemnation on social media. 

Reagan Lee, 16, said her boyfriend, Garrett Chisum, 18, wanted a Bible as a Christmas gift. It's a standard present in the South - so Lee decided to customize it herself. 

She tweeted Dec. 24 that she spent three months drawing and writing notes on each page of Bible as a part of his gift. 

"My bf said he wanted a Bible for Christmas. So I spent 3 months decorating every. Single. Page. Happy with how it turned out, though :)," she tweeted. 

Lee said she decided to do this based on the beginning of their relationship and his kindness to her. 

"At the beginning of our relationship I was going through tough times and he gave me his own personal Bible and took the time to highlight some verses," Lee said. "In that, it inspired me to do it back, but on a larger scale."

Lee said that she's received both negative and positive comments for writing on the pages of the text, but all that matters is that Chisum loved it. 

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved. 

  • Inside News Leader 9More>>

  • Special

    As seen on 9

    As seen on 9

    Saw a story on-air and want to learn more? Find the social media talkers and big news stories here from our social media pages and News Leader 9 shows! 

    More >>

    Saw a story on-air and want to learn more? Find the social media talkers and big news stories here from our social media pages and News Leader 9 shows! 

    More >>
Powered by Frankly