Kmart in Phenix City to close early in 2017

The second round of closures is underway at participating Sears and Kmart stores, including Kmart in Phenix City, located at 2003 US 280.

There are 30 Sears and Kmart stores will be closed in early 2017, first reported by Business Insider and confirmed by Howard Riefs, director of corporate communications of Sears Holdings. Most of the stores will begin liquidation sales on Jan. 6 and go out of business between late March and mid-April.

Riefs released a statement to News Leader 9, saying:

We can confirm that we are making the difficult, but necessary decision to close the Kmart store at 2003 US HWY 280 in Phenix City. The store will close to the public in mid-April. Until then, the store will remain open for customers. The store will begin its liquidation sale on January 6. We have been strategically and aggressively evaluating our store space and productivity, and have accelerated the closing of unprofitable stores as previously announced. We often hear from our members who are disappointed when we close a store, but our Shop Your Way membership platform, websites and mobile apps allow us to maintain these valued relationships long after a store closes its doors. As a result, we hope to retain a portion of the sales previously associated with this store by maintaining our relationships with the members who shopped this location. Our members and customers can also shop at our other Kmart locations, which are listed at http://www.kmart.com/stores.html. The number of associates is not publicly available. Those associates that are eligible will receive severance and have the opportunity to apply for open positions at area Sears or Kmart stores. Most of the associates are part time/hourly.

In April 2016, Sears released the locations of stores that closed in September 2016.

We will continue to update Kmart and Sears closures in the Chattahoochee Valley.

