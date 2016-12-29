Road closure underway near Forrest Rd. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Lamore Drive will be closed to all through traffic between Lamore Street and Forrest Road on Jan. 2.

The closure will allow a contractor hired by the Columbus Consolidated Government to erect a crane necessary for the new bridge construction on Forrest Road.

A signed detour route will be provided along Forrest Road, Snelling Drive, and Lamore Street.

The road is expected to be closed for approximately two days.

Drivers are encouraged to proceed with caution in the area of the road closure and detour route.

