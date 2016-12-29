UPDATE: Columbus man pled not guilty in sexual assault charges, released on bond

There is a major traffic delay on I-185 southbound. It is unknown what is causing the delay at this time.More >>
At 7:20 a.m. the Columbus Police Department Patrol Division responded to the 2200 block of Ticknor Drive in reference to a person being down.More >>
Major traffic troubles expected after the fire and bridge collapsed on Interstate 85 north near Buckhead.More >>
A car accident has caused a major traffic delay Victory Drive and 10th Avenue.More >>
FORT MITCHELL, AL (WTVM) - WTVM is live on the scene where police say a man with a gunshot wound was rushed to Midtown Medical Center. Phenix City Police are on the scene of a home at 50 Fellows Drive in Fort Mitchell, AL. This is a developing story. Check back with news leader nine as we continue to update you. Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.More >>
April's pregnancy continues, but keepers promise we are "getting there."More >>
A man heard on a 911 call after a 4-year-old was accidentally hit in Walnut Hills on March 24 admitted that he killed the driver.More >>
One of three people charged in connection to the fire that caused a portion of I-85 to collapse appeared in court Saturday morning.More >>
The CCU cheerleading team has been suspended indefinitely pending a conduct investigation, according to a statement from a university official. A cheerleader said an investigator with the CCU Police came to their practice Wednesday night and explained to the team a letter was mailed to school president David DeCenzo on March 7 alleging that team members were involved in “a long list of things,” including prostitution.More >>
