UPDATE: Columbus man pled not guilty in sexual assault charges, released on bond

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A Fort Benning employee who was arrested and charged with multiple counts, including child molestation, Wednesday appeared in recorder's court on Friday.

Keith Sebastian Ray, 36, was arrested and charged with two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and child molestation.

According to a CPD arrest report, Ray admitted to giving two girls ecstasy and "then fondled" another female.

The CPD detective who testified in court stated that the charges stemmed from the statement of a 14-year-old girl who said she was molested by Ray at the hospital on Dec. 28. The teen said that Ray picked her up to attend a slumber party at his home with his step-daughter, daughter, and another teen.

The teen told police that Ray allowed two girls to take ecstasy. Early the next morning, the teen said she woke up to find Ray fondling her on the couch where both of them were sleeping.

After interviewing the teen, the detective went to Ray's home to question him about the allegations, and he admitted to the officer that it happened. He was then arrested.

Despite the admission in the police report, Ray pled not guilty to the three charges and was released on a $27,000 bond. Ray, who had no prior offenses, was told by the judge that he is not allowed around minors and any violations of that order would result in his immediate arrest.

