Man charged with DUI in October crash that killed LaGrange bride-to-be

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A Columbus man has been charged with DUI in an October car crash that killed a LaGrange woman one week before her wedding.

Deondre Hubbard, 20, was charged with DUI, vehicular homicide and other traffic-related charges in the death of 24-year-old Meghann Smith, of LaGrange.

Hubbard appeared in recorder's court Thursday and was given a total bond of $32,200. His case was bound over to superior court.

Smith was killed in a 3-car crash on I-185 northbound just south of the J.R. Allen Parkway exit Oct. 16.

The initial accident reports indicated that alcohol played a factor in the crash that caused two accidents. Hubbard's vehicle crashed into the vehicle Smith was traveling head-on. The debris from the initial collision hit another car, injuring that driver. In total, seven people were injured during the wreck, and Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.

At the time of the accident, charges were pending the return of toxicology reports.

