Keep Columbus Beautiful encourages Christmas tree recycling

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Keep Columbus Beautiful Commission Bring one for the Chipper, Christmas Tree Recycling project started on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016 and will end Saturday, January 7, 2017.

Citizens may drop off their live Christmas Trees in designated areas at the following locations:

Cooper Creek Park, 5089 Cooper Creek Parkway, 31907

Britt David Park, 5560 Armour Road, 31904

Shirley B. Winston Recreation Center, 3033 Steam Mill Road, 31907

Dinglewood Park, 1660 13th Street, 31901

Oxbow Meadows Environmental Learning Center, 3535 South Lumpkin Road, 31903

The recycled Christmas trees will be reused for fish habitat at the Oxbow Meadows Environmental Center Lake.

The trees will be placed in the water for spawning fish habitat, and they will provide durable shelter for newly hatched fish from predators.

William Kent, Manager of Environmental Services, Columbus Water Works and Chairperson of the Keep Columbus Beautiful Commission, stated, “This is a great way to recycle your Christmas Trees and add useful habitat for the fish in Oxbow Meadows Lake“.

Keep Columbus Beautiful also encourages all citizens to take their gift wrapping paper and gift boxes to one of the following recycling drop-off sites throughout the holidays:

Welcome Center, 1751 Williams Road, Columbus, 31909

Cooper Creek Park, 4816 Milgen Road, Columbus, 31907

Schatulga Road, 7160 Sacerdote Lane, Columbus, 31907

#25, 22nd Avenue (off Victory Drive), Columbus, 31903

