LIST: 2016 Homicides for Columbus, GA

(WTVM) - Here is a list of the murders in Columbus, GA in 2016. The name of each person killed in the following list includes a link to our original report on that crime.

The age of the victim is in brackets next to their name.

Each name follows a brief synopsis of the incident.

If someone has been arrested in connection with that crime, it is listed following the synopsis.

Police list (Total: 23)

NOTE: These are deaths the Columbus Police Department have ruled homicides per their investigations. CPD did not release a number for this report and the department will not release any official crime-related statistics until January 2017.

Muscogee County Coroner’s list, including the above list (Total = 25)

Vehicular homicides: not included in total by police, coroner, or the GBI

Arie Phillips (14) 3/27/16 Killed in a hit and run on Flat Rock Rd. - suspect still on the run.

David Pollard (36) 4/18/16 Killed in a police chase on Buena Vista Rd. after he was hit by the suspect fleeing police. Arrested: William Cross (19).

Case being investigated as a suspicious death: no classification at this time

Kendra Pearce (44) 12/28/16 Found dead along the Riverwalk south of Lake Oliver… had been missing since Dec. 5.

