LIST: 2016 Homicides for Columbus, GA

(WTVM) - Here is a list of the murders in Columbus, GA in 2016. The name of each person killed in the following list includes a link to our original report on that crime.

  • The age of the victim is in brackets next to their name. 
  • Each name follows a brief synopsis of the incident. 
  • If someone has been arrested in connection with that crime, it is listed following the synopsis. 

Police list (Total: 23)

NOTE: These are deaths the Columbus Police Department have ruled homicides per their investigations. CPD did not release a number for this report and the department will not release any official crime-related statistics until January 2017. 

  • Gloria Short (54) *1/4/16 grandmother, son, and granddaughter were found dead in the Short’s Upatoi home located at the 3000 block of Bentley Drive. Arrested: Raheam Gibson (19), Jervarceay Tapley (17, and Rufus Burks (15)
  • Caleb Short (17) *see above asterisk 
  • Gianna Lindsey (11) *see above asterisk 
  • Marcus Barron (33) 2/13/16 Fatally shot during a dispute with a neighbor at Baker Plaza Drive Apartments… Arrested: Reginald Glenn  (42)
  • Anthony Meredith (24) 3/26/16 Gunned down near the southwest entrance of the Peachtree Mall on Easter weekend… Arrested:  Xzavien Jones, Tekoa Young, Terell McFarland
  • Calvin Denson (41) 4/30/16 Shot twice in the chest during a dispute at Warren Williams Homes… Arrested: Timothy Jones (42)
  • Richard Collier (23) 5/14/16 Shot in the chest during a party at his home on Hodges Drive… Arrested: Drevon Johnson
  • Alcides Washington (33) 5/25/16 Shot in the head while visiting a neighbor at Stone Creek Court… Arrested: Timothy Tarr
  • Demonde Dicks Jr. (24) 6/15/16 Shot in the head near the basketball courts at Double Churches Park… Arrested: Jacquawn Clark, Akeveius Powell (21), Derain Waller (25)
  • Kenneth Holloway Jr. (25) 6/18/16 Shot in the chest during an argument on 17th Ave. Arrested: Torrance Menefee (30) …
  • Lakeshia Moses (16) 7/1/16 Shot in the face at Wilson Homes on 8th Ave. Arrested: Lernard Bonner (17)
  • Terry Cobb (29) 7/3/16 Shot at the Corner of Cusseta Rd and 21st Ave. He was a suspect in a July 2015 homicide (brother of Kenneth Holloway Jr. who was killed 6/18/16…
  • Deonn Carter (31) 8/20/16 Shot during a robbery attempt on Aug. 9 at the Britt David Apartment Complex. He died a week later at the hospital. Arrested: Dequoyae Waldon (22), Travarus Thomas (20), Tyquez Davis (17), Quamaine Thomas (18), Tauron Stepney
  • Shawn Gentile (25) 9/2/16 Shot on 20th Ave… Arrested: Daniel Kennedy (victim’s step-father)
  • Joseph Davis (47) 9/6/16 Hit in the head with an object during a BBQ in South Columbus… Taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in ATL where he was later pronounced dead… Arrested: Merrick Redding (51)
  • Antonio Giddens (39) 10/15/16 Stabbed multiple times on Schaul Street following an argument/fight… Arrested: Curtis Porter (53)
  • Dewayne Chronister (50) 10/17/16 Cab driver found fatally shot at Parkwood Mobile Home Park… Arrested: Dontavis Screws (20), Wanted: Devin Durden.
  • Vatfal Patel (23) 11/6/16 Shot and killed during an armed robbery at 5 Corner Lotto on Linwood Blvd… Wanted: 3 males
  • Nikco Slaughter (27) 11/14/16 Shot and killed on Parkchester Drive…no arrests.
  • Ronald Davis (36) 11/16/16 Shot and killed on 17th Ave… Arrested: Saleem Jackson (20) and Dylan Haskell (19)...
  • Peggy Gamble (83) 11/28/16 Stabbed to death in her home on 8th St… Arrested: Angelo Short (42): the step-grandson of the victim…
  • Bobby Seawright Jr. (25) 12/17/16 Found shot to death next to his car near Branton Woods Drive.
  • Jamal Alexander (19) 12/28/16 Shot and killed on 10th St; 4 others injured.

Muscogee County Coroner’s list, including the above list (Total = 25)

Vehicular homicides: not included in total by police, coroner, or the GBI

  • Arie Phillips (14) 3/27/16 Killed in a hit and run on Flat Rock Rd. - suspect still on the run.
  • David Pollard (36) 4/18/16 Killed in a police chase on Buena Vista Rd. after he was hit by the suspect fleeing police. Arrested: William Cross (19).

Case being investigated as a suspicious death: no classification at this time

  • Kendra Pearce (44) 12/28/16 Found dead along the Riverwalk south of Lake Oliver… had been missing since Dec. 5.

