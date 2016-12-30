Columbus murder victim's mom: 'I told Jamal you can't live this life'

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus police are searching for a suspect following a shooting on 10th Street that killed one man and injured four others.

The mother of 19-year-old Jamal Alexander, who was shot and killed, says she had spoken to her son several times about his decisions and the friends he was hanging out with.

Lakishia Newsome, the mother of five, says her holiday season took a tragic turn when she found out from a neighbor that her middle son was gunned down near an apartment on the 2900 block of 10th Street.

"I told Jamal you can't live this life this ain't the life for nobody," Newsome said. "I just spoke with him I just told him to come back home because I lived in Atlanta, but he loved Columbus but I told him right now this ain't the time but I told him he gotta make a change."

Newsome says Alexander was a father and brother and that his younger siblings are not taking it well.

"It feels like if I don't make it I might end up ending just like he was so I feel like I should do better than what he did," Alexander's brother said.

Alexander was shot around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, taking his last breath just an hour later, according to the Muscogee County coroner.

His mother believes the senseless violence that not only took her son's life but other young men in the community could have been prevented.



"Columbus don't help all kids like they should. I was a parent that was screaming, hollering not to lock my son up but help him and there are other kids that need the same treatment,” said Newsome. "They need help they don't need jail they need somebody to help them my son was calling for help he didn't know how to get it and I didn't know how to give it to him."



At this time, Columbus police are not releasing the names of the other four victims and there is no information on any suspects.

