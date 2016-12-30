Phenix City teacher makes one more prayer request for sick student

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) - The dedicated Phenix City teacher who shared her sick student's request to meet his football hero is making one last request for prayers as he heads into surgery Friday.

Lakewood Elementary teacher Courtney Cooper posted to Facebook Thursday a call to pray for her student, 10-year-old Austin Deckard. Austin is scheduled to have a stent procedure done to combat his advanced pulmonary hypertension Friday morning.

Cooper asks, in her post, asks Austin's supporters to wear blue and orange in his honor.

Austin is currently being treated at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston for the serious heart and lung ailment.

On Dec. 27, Austin's dream came true - he met Auburn Tigers legend and reigning NFL MVP Cam Newton. The meeting happened after Cooper's first Facebook post about Austin went viral.

