Opelika police searching for armed robbery suspect

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) – The Opelika Police Department is searching for an armed robbery suspect.

The robbery happened on Thursday, Dec. 29 in the 2100 block of Waverly Parkway. The victim reported that he was standing outside near his residence when he was approached by an unknown person.

According to the police report, the suspect pointed a firearm at the victim and demanded money and then ran off.

The suspect is described as a black male, around 6’0,” and approximately 180 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a white hoodie-type sweatshirt.

Anyone with any information on this case is asked to call the Opelika Police Department’s Investigative Services Division at (334) 705-5220.

