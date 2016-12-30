Columbus mayor announces events to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. in Jan.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The city of Columbus and the Chattahoochee Valley has announced the calendar of events to honor and celebrate the life of Martin Luther King Jr.

The Columbus Mayor’s Commission on Unity, Diversity and Prosperity will be hosting the following events:

Jan. 3

Unity Month Proclamation

Columbus, GA City Council Chambers at 5 p.m.

Jan. 13

City-wide Spiritual Renewal

Fourth Street Missionary Baptist Church from Jan. 9 -13 at 6:15 p.m.

Keep Columbus Beautiful MLK Jr. Ser-A-Thon

Martin Luther King Elementary at 1 p.m.

Jan. 14

The Courier Eco-Latino MLK 5K

At A.J. McClung YMCA at 10:30 a.m.

The Dream Lives Unity Processional

At the Liberty Theatre on Jan. 14 at noon

Jan. 16

MLK Commemorative Service

The Medical Center Conference Room on Jan.16 at 11 a.m.

30th Annual Alpha Unity Awards Breakfast

At the Trade Center on Jan. 16 at 7 a.m.

Dr. Martin Luther King Outdoor Learning Center Trail Clean-up campaign

Starts at Corner of Macon and Rigdon Road on Jan. 16 at 9 a.m.

The 2016 Martin Luther King Unity Celebration is an opportunity for community members of any faith and ethnicity to come together and help bring Dr. King's vision to fruition.

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved.