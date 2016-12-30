Columbus mother, daughter indicted on state Medicaid fraud charges

Suzette Ragland at a Dec. 19 blood drive held in memory of her son, Deonn Carter. (Source: WTVM)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Medicaid fraud and conspiracy to defraud the state are the heavy charges now facing two family members of a beloved Columbus man with autism - who was killed earlier this year.

Court documents state that Suzette Ragland and Kimillia Carter used their son and brother, Deonn Carter, to get more than $22,000 in medical assistance payments from the Georgia Medicaid program.

According to court records, Carter allegedly submitted falsified time sheets, signed by Ragland, stating she was caring for Deonn.

The indictment against the pair also states Carter was working for another home care company at the time, which raised red flags about more than 1,300 overlapping hours.

The fraud reportedly took place between August 2012 and December 2014.

The mother and daughter were indicted on Dec. 13, 2016, and both were given a $20,000 bond.

