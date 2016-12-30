Travel Channel food truck series continues in Phenix City despit - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Travel Channel food truck series continues in Phenix City despite winter weather conditions

By J.T. Fellows, Digital Content Producer
Source: (Stomping Ground Food Trucks/Facebook) Source: (Stomping Ground Food Trucks/Facebook)
PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – The Travel Channel's food truck series, "Food Paradise,"  will continue to film in Phenix City on Saturday, Jan. 7 from noon to 6 p.m. 

"We have continued to watch the weather and as of now, we fully anticipate moving forward with tomorrow's Food Truck Event and Travel Channel Filming," Economic Development Manager of Phenix City Shaun Culligan said. 

They will be at the stomping grounds food truck hangout. As part of the event, several food trucks will be present.

Live music, craft beer games, disk golf and more will all take place during the taping.

The food truck park is located at the corner of 14th Street and 3rd Avenue.

