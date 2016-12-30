Possible changes ahead for 2017 GA legislative session

ATLANTA (WTVM) – Some changes could be coming for the 2017 session in Georgia, particularly in the senate.

Leaders say they are leaning to move the final day for a bill to move from one chamber to the other up from the 30th day of the session to the 25th day.

Committee reports are distributed to each senator at least two hours before a vote during the final five days of the session. The change would make it four days.

