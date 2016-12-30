CPD needs your help locating missing man

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Shelton Johnson, age 57, did not establish a permanent residence in Columbus, however, he was known to stay at an unknown trailer in the Victory Drive/ Plateau Drive area.

Shelton was known to ride a red bicycle, mountain bike type, with a green flag attached to the back of it to various locations around Columbus.

He was also believed to be working in some type of construction type job. He has not been heard from or contacted any family for many months.

Shelton is 5’11’’, weighs 250 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair.

If you know Shelton Johnson or his current whereabouts, please contact Columbus Police Department at 706-653-3449 or 706-653-3400.

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved.