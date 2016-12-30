CPD needs your help locating missing teen

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

Faith Dantzler, 16, walked away from Kendrick High School on Dec. 9 and has not returned to her home since that time.

Dantzler is 5'3'', weighing 137 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair.

Faith is not originally from Columbus but is believed to still be in the local area. She may be in either Columbus or the Phenix City, AL area.

If you know of Faith’s current whereabouts, please contact Columbus Police Department at 706-653-3449 or 706-653-3400.

