Sick Phenix City boy successfully undergoes surgery

ATLANTA (WTVM) – The sick Phenix City, AL boy who got his wish granted of meeting his favorite football player has successfully made it through surgery.

Austin Deckard, age 10, had a stent procedure done Friday at an Atlanta hospital to combat his advanced pulmonary hypertension.

Earlier in the week, Austin got the chance to meet Auburn Tigers legend and reigning NFL MVP Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton.

Newton visited Austin, of Phenix City, at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston, according to a representative at the Cam Newton Foundation.

Austin's teacher at Lakewood Elementary School, Courtney Cooper, shared Austin's story on and his wish on Dec. 20, on Facebook and his story went viral.

In a Facebook post, a teacher at Austin's school wrote:

In case you guys haven’t heard, here’s the update from his mom: The procedure was successful! The doctors said everything went great, he did way better than they’d thought/expected him to. His oxygen levels have only slightly decreased too! We haven’t gotten to see him yet, but hoping to soon.

In a Facebook post, Austin's mother, Cassie Deckard, tells us:

The procedure wasn't a cure, but it was something he needed and they are thankful it was successful. Doctors say he did way better than they thought and expected him too... Deep thanks to everyone for their prayers and support, means the world to our whole family.

