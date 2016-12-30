CPD releases new details on 10th St. shooting

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus Police are releasing new details about a shooting on 10th St. that injured four people and killed one.

Wednesday night officers responded to a shooting at an apartment in the 2900 block of 10th St. Officers say the apartment is known to be a distribution house for illegal narcotics.

According to CPD, the four male victims were transported to Midtown Medical Center for treatment. Three of the victims have been released from the hospital, but one is still listed in stable condition. Jamal Alexander, 19, was found dead at the scene when police arrived.

All four of the victims who were shot are refusing to cooperate with the police investigation.

Evidence shows that a gunfight had taken place outside the apartment. According to police, a silver four-door sedan pulled up to the apartment building and two males approached the apartment. Gunfire broke out immediately and the silver sedan fled the scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the silver sedan is asked to contact Columbus Police at 706-225-4296.

