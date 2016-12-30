Fireworks sales go toward outreach program

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – People are getting ready to ring in the new year, and many are purchasing fireworks to set off when the clock strikes midnight Saturday.

One Columbus organization is using this as an opportunity to raise money for their outreach programs.

The Columbus assembly of the International Order of the Rainbow for girls set up a firework stand in the Walmart parking lot on Whittlesey Blvd.

Customers said they were glad to see fireworks sold on this side of the river.

The International order of the rainbow for girls services girls ages 11-20 and focuses on leadership and community development.

