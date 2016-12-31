Rainy weather makes fireworks more dangerous

Follow all of the news from East Alabama.More >>
Now that the storm's over, clean-up begins. Crews plan to work throughout the day and night to clear up downed power lines and trees scattered all around the Chattahoochee Valley.More >>
Watches mean severe weather is possible - just be weather aware. Warnings mean severe weather is happening and you need to go to a safe place. In a tornado warning, it's a small room, lowest floor, near the center, and away from windows.More >>
When weather gets rough, sometimes it can be very dangerous to drive on the roads.More >>
The Muscogee County School District gives an update assessing schools following severe weather on Monday.More >>
As we brace for another round of severe weather later this week across the Chattahoochee Valley, the Emergency Management Agency in Columbus is keeping a close eye on severe storms.More >>
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.More >>
Deputies say the man discharged his weapon in a “reckless manner.”More >>
The Union County Sheriff's Office said one person is dead after severe storms ripped through the Upstate on Monday.More >>
Seemingly innocent videos are making their way into the homes of families all around the country. But those videos are disguised as something else.More >>
Have you ever been in downtown Birmingham in the spring and noticed an unsettling sight, beautiful little brown birds dead on the sidewalk?More >>
The boy is expected to survive after shooting himself with a gun his mother left out.More >>
A man heard on a 911 call after a 4-year-old was accidentally hit in Walnut Hills on March 24 admitted that he killed the driver.More >>
As the two snake trappers wrestled for their catch, they realized their struggle was just beginningMore >>
Lowcountry activists are calling for men to be charged and for a North Charleston corner store to be closed after video of an incident was shared over 3,000 times overnight on Facebook.More >>
The mother says her children were dismissed from the school because she told them her son was at risk.More >>
