Rainy weather makes fireworks more dangerous

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – Rainy weather and fireworks do not go well together. This New Year’s Eve extra precautions need to be taken to ensure you and those around you stay safe while ringing in the new year.

“If that lift charge gets wet, it may not shoot out of the tube high enough so you get what is called a low break so it won't go its full 150-200 feet in the air and it will break lower.” Explains Pyrotechnic Specialist, Chris Myers.

Low breaks can be extremely dangerous causing fireworks to explode in close range to those that lit the fuse. A low break can also cause danger to property.

“Tip over, start shooting fireworks into somebody’s yard, out into the woods or across the street and all of that,” Myers says damp fireworks can cause big problems.

Annually 10,000 people are hospitalized in the United states due to firework-related injuries.

To prevent being one of those injured by fireworks follow these tips from the United States Consumer Product safety commission:

Never allow young children to play with or ignite fireworks.

Avoid buying fireworks that are packaged in brown paper because this is often a sign that the fireworks were made for professional displays and that they could pose a danger to consumers.

Always have an adult supervise fireworks activities. Parents don't realize that young children suffer injuries from sparklers. Sparklers burn at temperatures of about 2,000 degrees - hot enough to melt some metals.

Never place any part of your body directly over a fireworks device when lighting the fuse. Back up to a safe distance immediately after lighting fireworks.

Never try to re-light or pick up fireworks that have not ignited fully.

Never point or throw fireworks at another person.

Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy in case of fire or another mishap.

Light fireworks one at a time, then move back quickly.

Never carry fireworks in a pocket or shoot them off in metal or glass containers.

After fireworks complete their burning, douse the spent device with plenty of water from a bucket or hose before discarding it to prevent a trash fire.

Make sure fireworks are legal in your area before buying or using them.

