Columbus family holds candlelight vigil for 10th Street shooting victim

A family continues to mourn the loss of their loved one who was gunned down inside an apartment on 10th Street on Dec. 28.

Dozens gathered for a candlelight vigil Saturday night to remember Jamal Alexander, who was one of five shooting victims. Alexander was just 19-years-old when he was shot and killed.

Those at the vigil tonight say his name and his life won't go in vain. Some of Alexander's closest friends and family members including his mom, dad, brothers and grandparents gathered for a short vigil at the scene of the crime.

The more than 40 people in attendance held a 20 second moment of silence and used candles to spell out "RIP Jamal." A few people spoke about how much they will miss his presence in their lives.



"I hadn't seen him in a while. Just didn't know I'd be here. I had not seen him in a minute and I was really excited to see my grandson. But know I have to take me some dirt to take back home with me so I can remember him. I don't want no mother or nobody else to have to do this here. So yall please talk to your children. See where they at. Find them," said Jamal's grandmother.

Alexander's father and mother also spoke at the vigil. At the end of the vigil, those in attendance decided not to blow out the candles and to let them burn out on their own.

Four other people were injured during the shooting Wednesday. One person is still in the hospital.



Columbus police said they're still searching for those responsible for the shooting. Detectives say they're having a hard time getting leads because of a lack of cooperation from the survivors and witnesses.

Investigators believe two to four men drove off from the scene that night in a silver, four-door sedan.

Funeral arrangements for Alexander will be made on Monday.

