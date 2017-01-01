AL city hosts slightly awkward NYE celebration with 'nut drop'

If folks live in a mobile home or do not have a place to go for shelter, there are places open in Columbus to help keep people safe ahead of severe weather.More >>
If folks live in a mobile home or do not have a place to go for shelter, there are places open in Columbus to help keep people safe ahead of severe weather.More >>
WTVM Storm Team 9 has declared Wednesday, April 5 an Alert Center Action Day.More >>
WTVM Storm Team 9 has declared Wednesday, April 5 an Alert Center Action Day.More >>
Flash flooding is causing intermittent street flooding in Eufaula. As of right now, all streets are opened, but this could change.More >>
Flash flooding is causing intermittent street flooding in Eufaula. As of right now, all streets are opened, but this could change.More >>
Multiple homes have been destroyed in Henry County, Alabama during Wednesday’s severe weather outbreak.More >>
Multiple homes have been destroyed in Henry County, Alabama during Wednesday’s severe weather outbreak.More >>
Areas all across the Chattahoochee Valley have received damage Wednesday from strong to severe storms.More >>
Areas all across the Chattahoochee Valley have received damage Wednesday from strong to severe storms.More >>
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.More >>
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.More >>
Police in Fresno, CA, are trying to find out the identity of a mystery woman found wandering down a street almost completely naked at 3 a.m.More >>
Police in Fresno, CA, are trying to find out the identity of a mystery woman found wandering down a street almost completely naked at 3 a.m.More >>
Classmates and sorority sisters rallied around a former Northern Kentucky student in her battle against stage 3 gastrointestinal cancer, but police now believe she never had cancer.More >>
Classmates and sorority sisters rallied around a former Northern Kentucky student in her battle against stage 3 gastrointestinal cancer, but police now believe she never had cancer.More >>
Seemingly innocent videos are making their way into the homes of families all around the country. But those videos are disguised as something else.More >>
Seemingly innocent videos are making their way into the homes of families all around the country. But those videos are disguised as something else.More >>
The father cradled his 9-month-old twins, Aya and Ahmed, each in an arm, stroking their hair and choking back tears as he mumbled, "Say goodbye, baby, say goodbye" to their lifeless bodies.More >>
The father cradled his 9-month-old twins, Aya and Ahmed, each in an arm, stroking their hair and choking back tears as he mumbled, "Say goodbye, baby, say goodbye" to their lifeless bodies.More >>
Take a look at before-and-after photos of real-life meth addicts. WARNING: Some photos may be disturbing.More >>
Take a look at before-and-after photos of real-life meth addicts. WARNING: Some photos may be disturbing.More >>
Large tornado hits rural southwest Georgia, rain and hail pelt the Southeast as region under threat of severe storms.More >>
Large tornado hits rural southwest Georgia, rain and hail pelt the Southeast as region under threat of severe storms.More >>
An incoming high school principal has resigned in Kansas after student reporters investigated her credentials.More >>
An incoming high school principal has resigned in Kansas after student reporters investigated her credentials.More >>
The man’s girlfriend says a group of men made derogatory comments directed at her, and when her boyfriend confronted them, they knocked his hat in the water.More >>
The man’s girlfriend says a group of men made derogatory comments directed at her, and when her boyfriend confronted them, they knocked his hat in the water.More >>
A 3-month-old arrived at a hospital in Blytheville, Arkansas, with severe injuries, according to Blytheville Police Department.More >>
A 3-month-old arrived at a hospital in Blytheville, Arkansas, with severe injuries, according to Blytheville Police Department.More >>