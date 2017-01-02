Russell County Sheriff's Office offers reward for robbery suspect

RUSSELL COUNTY, AL (WTVM) – The Russell County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a robbery suspect.

Victor Holmes is currently wanted for two counts of robbery in the first-degree. Holmes has a cross tattoo between his eyes.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Holmes, please call (334-297-0101.

