Brandon Etheredge is a reporter and anchor for WTVM News Leader 9. You can catch him on News Leader 9 Weekend Mornings at 7.

He joined the WTVM news team in August of 2016. Brandon comes to WTVM from ABC affiliate WDHN in his hometown of Dothan, Alabama.

In addition to his work at WTVM, Brandon is a full-time student at Auburn University where he is majoring in Media Studies with a minor in Political Science.

Some of Brandon’s favorite things to do include watching Netflix, listening to music, eating at new restaurants and hanging out with his friends and family.

During football season you can find him cheering on the Auburn Tigers. Brandon chose to get into the news business because he has a passion for storytelling and keeping people informed.

You can connect with Brandon on Twitter at BrandonE_WTVM, Facebook, or by email at betheredge@wtvm.com.

