Chandler Morgan is an Anchor and Reporter at WTVM News Leader 9. She joined the news team in December 2016.

Before coming to Columbus, Chandler was the head anchor and correspondent for the University of Mississippi’s live on-air broadcast news station, NewsWatch Ole Miss.

Chandler graduated a semester earlier than her intended class from the Meek School of Journalism at Ole Miss, with a B.A. in Broadcast Journalism, a minor in English and a specialization in Public Relations.

While at Ole Miss, Chandler was recognized academically on the Dean’s List Honor Roll. She also has advanced fluency in the German language.

During her time at Ole Miss, Chandler’s work as a journalist was nominated for several awards, including Hearst and BEA awards.

Native to Georgia, Chandler interned at WSB Channel 2 Action News in Atlanta during the summer of 2016. Chandler cherished her time learning at her hometown station and has also interned with CBS Sports, ESPN, Yahoo Sports and the Marietta Daily Journal.

Chandler grew up in the Cobb County area, calling both Marietta and Atlanta her homes.

She is a member of the Society of Professional Journalists, and both Gamma Beta Phi and Order of Omega honor societies. Chandler is also an active alumnus of Alpha Omicron Pi sorority.

When Chandler is not working on stories, she loves being outdoors, staying active and spending time with her family and friends.

Chandler is ready to explore Columbus and get to know the community.

If you have a story idea for Chandler, email her at cmorgan@wtvm.com. Make sure to follow her on twitter @ChandlerWTVM, Facebook and email at cmorgan@wtvm.com.

