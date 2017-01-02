Officials hoping for fewer homicides, murders in 2017

After a deadly 2016, Muscogee County authorities are hoping for fewer homicides and murders as we start 2017.

According to the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office, there were more homicides in 2016 as opposed to 2015.

The deadly year began with the Upatoi triple murder and ended with Wednesday's 10th Street homicide.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan says he hopes for those numbers to be lower this year.

"I'd just like for the citizens of Columbus to keep those families in their prayers,” Bryan said. “It's a tragic thing to be notified that a loved one has died violently, unexpectedly."

Columbus Police Chief Ricky Boren says they're waiting for the first few weeks of the year before releasing the total crime numbers.

