Phenix City cemetery washed out by heavy flooding

Some graves at Pine Grove Cemetery in Phenix City are still in ruins after a storm unearthed multiple headstone slabs and burial vaults.



Multiple, exposed graves could be seen from the cemetery's border as rain water continued to flush down the street.

A toppled tree also rested on the mound of displaced graves.

Debris floated into the road on Monday night, making the area inaccessible to nearby homeowners.

We reached out to officials with Phenix City's cemetery maintenance about clean-up efforts and are still awaiting their reply.

