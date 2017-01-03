CPD releases number of DUI arrests during the 2016 holiday season

Thunder in the Valley Air Show is celebrating “20 Years of Thunder” at the Columbus Airport on April 8 - 9, with tickets now available online and at local retail outlets.More >>
It's being branded for a place serving soul food. Roz Murray has announced the opening of Roz's on Buena Vista Road Thursday.More >>
Ask any soldier in boot camp if they fear their drill sergeant, and you'll probably get a resounding yes.More >>
AMC Theaters has announced that the Carmike Theaters it bought in the Chattahoochee Valley will officially be rebranded to AMC next week. Here is a list of movie theaters in the Chattahoochee Valley area that will be rebranded.More >>
An EF-1 tornado has been confirmed following severe weather on Wednesday.More >>
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.More >>
Two teenage girls died Wednesday afternoon after falling from a floor of the Camelot By the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach, according to officials. Coroner Robert Edge confirmed that the deceased are a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl, both Myrtle Beach High School students. Their identities will be released later, Coroner Edge said.More >>
The voluntary recall targets Ventolin HFA (albuterol sulfate) Inhalation Aerosol, distributed via prescription nationwide.More >>
Police in Fresno, CA, identified a mystery woman found wandering down a street almost completely naked at 3 a.m., but aren't releasing her name because she may have been a victim of a crime.More >>
A Detroit doctor who stopped to help passengers in an overturned car and was struck by a vehicle has died.More >>
Classmates and sorority sisters rallied around a former Northern Kentucky student in her battle against stage 3 gastrointestinal cancer, but police now believe she never had cancer.More >>
The rule change eliminated the filibuster for Supreme Court picks, lowering the requirement to a simple majority vote. Republicans control the Senate, 52-48.More >>
A Fremont woman has been charged with rape and aggravated robbery, two first-degree felonies, according to the Findlay Courier.More >>
