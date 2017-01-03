CPD releases number of DUI arrests during the 2016 holiday season

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Columbus Police Department’s Motor Squad made several arrests following an impaired driver (DUI) detail.

The detail focused on removing impaired drivers from the streets of Columbus. It was conducted from Dec. 19 –Dec. 31, 2016.

The results are as followed:

DUI arrests: 25

Other arrests: 577

Citations Issued: 577

Total Citizen Contacts: 820

According to police, this was a successful detail in that impaired drivers were taken off the roadways of Columbus during the holiday season, and a large number of drivers came into contact with law enforcement.

There were no fatalities or serious injury crashes during the 2016 Christmas holiday period.

