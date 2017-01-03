CWW issues emergency closure on Riverwalk after part of riverbank collapses

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Due to heavy rains over the past two days, a section of the Chattahoochee Riverbank on the Riverwalk has collapsed.

This area of failure is located approximately 150 yards north of Bulldog Bait and Tackle (behind the National Civil War Naval Museum and in proximity to Rotary Park).

This area of the Riverwalk has been closed and pedestrians and bikers are asked to avoid this area until further notice.

Columbus Water Works has initiated coordination efforts with the Columbus Consolidated Government to establish a temporary by-pass detour until the repair to this area is completed.

Columbus Water Works contracted group tells me this isn't the first time the bank has collapsed. Can't put a timeline on fixing it @WTVM pic.twitter.com/iq49h1BEqc — Parker Branton (@ParkerBranton) January 3, 2017

They plan to restore the Riverwalk for public use as quickly and as safely as possible.

Wow! Part of the Riverwalk washed out underneath the running path @WTVM pic.twitter.com/CAGZQzSmmW — Parker Branton (@ParkerBranton) January 3, 2017

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved.