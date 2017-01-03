Calvary Christian School names Jim Koan as new headmaster

Calvary Christian School is pleased to announce they have chosen a new headmaster after an extensive search.

Jim Koan will succeed Dr. Ricky Smith as headmaster. The school board made the official announcement to staff, faculty, and families on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Koan is the sixth headmaster in the school's 41 years and began his duties the first week of January with the return of teachers and students for the 2nd semester.

In October 2016, Ricky Smith announced he would be taking a position in the Georgia Baptist Mission Board as a State Missionary in the Student Ministry Group and Faith Development Department.

Smith has continued to serve as the CCS Headmaster during the search and will continue through the end of January to help with the transition of headmasters.

"It is such an honor to join the amazing community of Calvary Christian School,” Koan said. “God has assembled a gifted and dedicated team of teachers and staff and positioned this school to have a huge impact on families in Columbus. What an exciting work ahead there is for us all at CCS.”

Koan comes to CCS with nearly 30 years’ experience in Christian education, 23 years as head of school. He and his wife, Carol, graduated from Bryan College in 1987, and have three kids: Joy, who is married to Matt Samsel - both are Bryan grads; James, who is a worship pastor in Phoenix Arizona; and Jonathan, a Junior in high school who will join CCS second semester. Koan and Carol welcomed their first grandson, Liam, into the family November 2015.

Koan says he has a passion for building Christian schools, which teach kids to love God, to enjoy walking with Him, and to excel in three critical areas: academics, athletics, and the arts.

